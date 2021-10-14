Speaking on the extended jurisdiction of Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab, the force's former Inspector General (IG) BN Sharma said that considering the recent threatening activities, it was necessary to take this step. The former BSF head also talked about Punjab Government's issue with the Centre's move and mentioned that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi should in fact welcome this move. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday allowed the BSF in West Bengal, Punjab, and Assam to extend their area of jurisdiction subsequently giving them powers to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures in-depth inside these states.

Former BSF head talks on extended jurisdiction in Punjab:

"BSF has been extended special powers and these powers are for different areas, different states. The forces work for the prevention and detention of trans-border crimes which generally takes place in the border areas. The crimes include terrorist activities as well as smuggling and other atrocities. This will help BSF as well as the state as the forces will be able to go into deeper areas and conduct their operations. The BSF only working for crisis. The State Governments only have power over policymaking, civil crimes and law and order situation however BSF is doing its own job. They need to move into deeper areas and work independently," added BN Sharma.

Former BSF head, says it is a matter of National Security

Further speaking on the recent criticism made by the Congress-led Punjab Government, BN Sharma added that the Government should be happy that the Centre is coming to their aide.

"The National security has no problem with the political situation of the state, the BSF is only performing duty on National security concerns. We have only mandated rules to check the trans-border crimes so CM Channi should be welcoming this move as he himself was worried. Punjab is known for menace for drugs, weapons, and now in recent times the drone activity threats. He should be happier that the centre is coming to aide and responsibility of national security is paramount," mentioned BN Sharma.

In his concluding remarks, the former security official talked about increasing threats starting from Punjab to Rajasthan and even in Gujarat. He also added that with the recent activity of drones and other threats, the states need to remain alert. 'BSF will be helping the state police to work freely on their daily duties,' concluded BN Sharma.

