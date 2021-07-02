BSF Opens Fire At Pakistan Drone Spotted At International Border; Search Op Underway

On July 2, a Pakistan drone was spotted entering the Indian territory at the International Border (IB) in the Arnia area of the Jammu district by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops. This comes after the twin blasts that took place at Jammu's Airbase on June 25, which is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A drone was spotted in the early Friday morning at around 4.25 am. After 5-6 rounds of firing by the BSF troops, the drone's movement shifted towards Pakistan's territory.

Speaking to Republic TV, BSF troops said, "It was a surveillance drone. It was sent for the surveillance of the security area".

For the past week, a minimum of five drones are been spotted in Jammu.

J&K Police along with the BSF have initiated a search operation to ascertain that no explosive drones are flying in the sky.

Twin blasts in Jammu

On early Sunday morning, June 27, multiple blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airport. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am.

On the same day of multiple blasts, a 5kg of IED was recovered from a Lashkar terrorist found around 2-3 km away from the Jammu airport. He was arrested after the security forces found him carrying the explosives.

It is suspected that the target was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area. The drone attacks are observed at the border since Pakistan had issued a warning on June 20 ahead of J&K all-party meeting and that stated it will oppose any move by India to "divide" or change the demography of Kashmir. Later, on June 23, two people were killed and 17 more injured in a blast that was reported in a residential area of Pakistan's Lahore, near Hafiz Saeed's residence.

On June 20, the Indian Army had deployed anti-drone measures to avoid further threats or attacks. According to reports, the new anti-drone system cuts off the signal from its parent control or operator and uses a laser to bring down drones at a distance of 1.5 kilometres by disrupting its communications system.

