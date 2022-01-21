BSF Organises Contest To Celebrate Republic Day With 'Seema Praharis’, Know Details

Barely a week ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Border Security Force (BSF) has come up with an interesting idea to commemorate the day by conducting a little contest. Through their official Twitter handle, BSF has laid out certain instructions for taking part in the contest. To participate in the competition, one has to submit their photos or videos on Republic Day theme, along with a message to the ‘Seema Praharis’ or the border forces. As per the BSF’s tweet, the theme of the contest is “Republic Day with BSF, India's first line of defence.”

Further, among the participants, the top two entries with the best picture or video will win an “all expense paid trip” to a border outpost. The winners will also have the opportunity to spend an entire day with the Seema Praharis while witnessing their operations, “while they dominate the border”, the post reads.

Republic Day celebration for this year

Apart from this, this year's Republic Day celebration and parade will be unique in several aspects. This parade will mark the convergence of India's tradition, expanding defence strength, and 'Aatmanirbharta'. Ajay Kumar, the Defence Secretary, gave a briefing on the changes that will be seen at this year's Republic Day celebrations. The commemoration will start on January 23 rather than January 24, with special festivities honouring Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The Republic Day celebrations will go for another week, till January 30, Martyr's Day.

As Delhi has been experiencing hazy skies for the previous several days, the parade's start time has been altered to 10.30 a.m. rather than 10.00 a.m. to ensure visibility during the flypast ceremony. The Ministry of Defence has also urged that governors invite Divyangs, young achievers, COVID fighters, as well as eco-warriors from their respective states.

