BSF Personnel Celebrate New Year With Tremendous Zeal In J&K's Poonch | WATCH

After a really grim 2020, the New Year was celebrated across the world with the hope that 2021 will bring much joy and happiness to the lives of people. India's Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, posted in the tensed Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir, welcomed the new year by singling and dancing with fellow jawans. In one of the videos shared by news agency ANI, BSF soldiers can be seen celebrating the start of the new year by dancing to a popular Haryanvi song.

Earlier, BSF Director-General Rakesh Asthana extended his warm greetings and best wishes to all ranks of the force and their family members on the occasion of New Year. The BSF jawans, as usual, are welcoming a new year guarding the frontiers of India in the conflict-ridden Jammu & Kashmir, just like their every festival and special occasion is spent away from their families. The jawans can be seen enjoying every bit of the celebrations with their brothers-in-arms.

'Happy new year brothers'

Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with messages of love and happiness as they wished the Border Security Force jawans a happy and prosperous new year. One individual wrote, "So, happy to see out jawans celebrate the new year festivities with so much joy and love." Another user commented, "Happy new year brothers. Stay safe, stay blessed." One individual thanked BSF jawans for protecting our borders, saying that it is because of them that we are able to celebrate the new year.

