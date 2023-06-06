BSF Personnel Martyred During Exchange Of Fire With Kuki Militants In Manipur's Serou

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and two Assam Rifles personnel injured in an encounter with suspected Kuki insurgents in Manipur’s Serou area early Tuesday. The exchange of fire between the two sides took place in a school in Serou area of Sugnu in Kakching district.

Constable Ranjit Yadav sustained a bullet injury during the gunfight and was evacuated to Kakching’s Jivan Hospital where he was declared dead.

A BSF official said suspected Kuki miscreants resorted to indiscriminate and heavy firing targeted at BSF troops deployed at the Serou Practical High School around 4.15 am.

The two injured Assam Rifles personnel have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Indian Army’s SpearCorps, headquartered in Dimapur, added on Twitter.

“Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in #Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June. Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire,” SpearCorps posted on its official Twitter handle.

Villagers burn down abandoned Kuki militant camp after UKLF arson attack

"Villagers set ablaze an abandoned camp at Sugnu in Manipur's Kakching district, where militants from the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) were staying after signing a peace accord with the government," police said on Monday. Villagers' attack came after militants burnt down more than 100 abandoned houses including the residence of Sugnu Congress MLA K Ranjit at Serou in Kakching district on Saturday midnight.

Prior to the arson attack on Sunday, in a joint operation involving state police, the India Reserve Battalion, Border Security Force, and local volunteers engaged in a gun battle with the militants at the Nazareth camp which ultimately led militants to flee from their camp. Anguished villagers subsequently set the camp on fire.

Violent clashes erupted between the majority of Meitei people, who are the Vaishnavite community in the state, living in and around the state capital Imphal, and the mainly Christian Kuki tribe of the hills on May 3. Clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei tribes over the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes under the Indian Constitution.