BSF, Punjab Police Convene High-level Meeting To Curb Illegal Cross-border Activities

Officials from Punjab Police and Central agencies strategised to stop illegal activities involving the smuggling of drugs and weapons across borders.

Swapnanil Chatterjee
The High-level meeting between BSF, Punjab Police and other sister agencies.

A crucial coordination meeting was convened at the Frontier Headquarters of BSF on Friday, September 22. The meeting brought together officers from various departments of Punjab Police and sister agencies from Central departments. Chaired by Dr. Atul Fulzele, IPS, Inspector General, Punjab Frontier, Border Security Force (BSF), the gathering delved into the array of challenges faced by the BSF, Police, and allied agencies during the month of September.

In a press statement, BSF noted, "The month of September has been very active and challenging for BSF, Police, and all sister agencies in terms of operations connected with the seizure of contrabands, apprehension of smugglers, flood rescue and relief operations, and security in the state during the G-20 summit."

The meeting zeroed in on strategic formulation, intensified coordination, intelligence sharing, and the planning and execution of Joint Operations to stop illegal activities involving the smuggling of drugs and weapons across borders, as outlined by BSF.

(Further details are awaited)

