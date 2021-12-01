BSF Raising Day: Check Quotes & Wishes On 57th Foundation Day Of Border Security Force

Quick links:
The Border Security Force (BSF), India's central armed police force, was established on December 1, 1965. Border states' local police battalions were responsible for policing the country's international borders prior to the creation of the BSF. The BSF is now one of the largest border guarding armies in the world. BSF Raising Day is celebrated on December 1 because the military unit responsible for guarding India's land border during peacetime and combating transnational crime was created on this date in 1965. The Border Security Force is celebrating its 57th Raising Day on Wednesday. BSF Jammu is stationed on the Line of Control with the Indian Army and along 192 kilometres of the international border with Pakistan.
On their Raising Day, greetings to the @BSF_India family. BSF is widely respected for its courage and professionalism. The force makes a significant contribution towards securing India and is also at the forefront of many humanitarian efforts in times of crisis and calamities. pic.twitter.com/HybLzgsnDO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2021
On their Raising Day, greetings to @BSF_India personnel and their families. The BSF plays a significant role in securing India’s borders. It has exhibited exemplary courage on several occasions and made sacrifices in the line of duty. India is proud of their valiant efforts.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 1, 2021
57th #BSF Raising Day celebrations— BSF GUJARAT (@BSF_Gujarat) November 30, 2021
Tug of war competition was organised by @BSF_Gujarat in a fully charged up atmosphere where teams pitted against each other in a test of strength and demonstrated excellent team work. #JaiHind#BSFDay2021#BSFRaisingday #BSFAtJaisalmer pic.twitter.com/R0mPNnl1uH
On the occasion of 57th BSF Raising Day, watch 'Bandhutva Beyond Borders', watch documentary highlighting role of BSF in the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh at 9:30 am on @DDNational on 1st December 2021.#JaiHind #BSFDay2021 #1971war #LiberationWar1971 pic.twitter.com/6mjqiOPYSp— BSF (@BSF_India) November 30, 2021
Salutation to all the brave @BSF_India soldiers and their families on their Raising day. BSF is playing an important role in serving the nation and protecting the borders.— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 1, 2021
We are proud of all the brave soldiers who have imbibed the principle of duty throughout life. Jai Hind
My greetings to all #BSF personnel on their 57th Raising Day. Displaying highest standards of professionalism, @BSF_India has been guarding vast stretches of our borders. The nation is proud of BSF's indomitable spirit & devotion to duty. My best wishes to them & their families. pic.twitter.com/0JLmsB7Qmh— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 1, 2021