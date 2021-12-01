Last Updated:

BSF Raising Day: Check Quotes & Wishes On 57th Foundation Day Of Border Security Force

The Border Security Force (BSF), India's central armed police force, was established on December 1, 1965. Check BSF raising day quotes 2021 and wishes.

The Border Security Force (BSF), India's central armed police force, was established on December 1, 1965. Border states' local police battalions were responsible for policing the country's international borders prior to the creation of the BSF. The BSF is now one of the largest border guarding armies in the world. BSF Raising Day is celebrated on December 1 because the military unit responsible for guarding India's land border during peacetime and combating transnational crime was created on this date in 1965. The Border Security Force is celebrating its 57th Raising Day on Wednesday. BSF Jammu is stationed on the Line of Control with the Indian Army and along 192 kilometres of the international border with Pakistan.

BSF Raising Day quotes

  • I extend my greetings to all BSF personnel who have always dutifully protected our lives by securing the nation's borders. BSF Raising Day is today.
  • I salute those human beings who are capable of overcoming all crises and combating all tragedies. To all BSF employees and their families, a very happy BSF Raising Day.
  • Best wishes to the BSF army, which has always gone above and beyond to keep our lives safe and secure, regardless of the cost.
  • I applaud that BSF personnel who have given up all worldly pleasures to make our lives easier, and I wish the best for all those who continue to work tirelessly for the welfare of the entire country, including none other than the nation's symbol of bravery, the BSF personnel.
  • May God bless the entire BSF family for constantly remaining armed on Indian borders to ensure that no enemy enters the country! BSF Raising Day is today.
  • While protecting a country from terrorism is not an easy feat, the BSF's performance is laudable.
  • The one who serves the residents of the country is worthy of appreciation, and I appreciate such personnel who work to maintain peace throughout the country. I salute the BSF battalions whose armies do everything they can to deal with the challenges and provide us with a quiet existence.
  • BSF India, the world's largest border security force, guarantees the greatest protection for Indian citizens and maintains peace in every region of the country. BSF Raising Day is today!
  • Thousands of BSF personnel have died in the service of protecting India. I applaud the families of every BSF candidate who gave their lives fighting for India's security and pride.
  • On BSF Raising Day, greetings to all BSF members and their families. This force has been working hard to keep our borders safe. During natural calamities and disasters, the BSF has always gone above and beyond to help our residents. Warm greetings to the BSF family!

BSF Raising Day wishes

