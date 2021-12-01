BSF Raising Day: Know History, Significance Of Border Security Forces' 57th Foundation Day

BSF Raising Day is observed on December 1 since it was on this date in 1965 that the paramilitary force responsible with patrolling India's land border during peacetime and deterring transnational crime was founded. On Wednesday, the Border Security Force is commemorating its 57th Raising Day. BSF Jammu is stationed along 192 kilometres of the international border with Pakistan, as well as on the Line of Control with the Indian Army.

"01 December 2021 on #BSFDay2021 as we turn 57, our 'journey' in the service of the motherland continues for eternity. It is an honour to serve and protect. A promise we shall forever keep: Jeevan Paryant Kartavya," tweeted BSF.

01 Dec 2021

On #BSFDay2021 as we turn 57, our 'journey' in the service of the motherland continues for eternity.

It is an honour to serve & protect.



A promise we shall forever keep: जीवन पर्यन्त कर्त्तव्य



सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#JaiHind #FirstLineofDefence#NationFirst pic.twitter.com/HLoxqORukc — BSF (@BSF_India) November 30, 2021

History and significance of BSF Day

On December 1, 1965, India's Border Security Force (BSF), the country's central armed police force, was founded. Prior to the BSF's formation, border states' local police battalions were responsible for guarding the country's international borders. The BSF is currently one of the world's largest border guarding forces. The year 2021 saw numerous challenges from the adversary, including drone activities, tunnelling, and smuggling attempts, but the BSF Jammu, as is customary, repelled all adversary attempts and defeated their malicious objectives. The International Border between Jammu and Pakistan has remained peaceful as a consequence of strong dominance and surveillance. BSF Jammu has been conducting anti-tunnel patrols along the International Border, and as a result of its efforts, it was able to locate two tunnels on the International Border in January 2021, putting a stop to infiltration attempts by ANEs from Pakistan. The discovery of these tunnels also revealed the evil plans of Pakistani terrorists and smugglers.

Achievements of BSF during the year

On June 23, 2021, BSF personnel were also successful in neutralising one Pakistani smuggler who was attempting to transport a cargo of narcotics from the Kathua border, resulting in the seizure of around 27 kg of narcotics. Aside from that, on August 30, 2021, BSF personnel recovered 9.995 kilogrammes of narcotics from Naushera, International Border, along with Rs 2,75,000/- FICN. From January 2021 till the present, the BSF was able to neutralise five invaders and detain three Pakistani intruders who were attempting to penetrate via the International Border. BSF Jammu has consistently been at the forefront of assisting the border population in the Jammu area. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the BSF Battalions were at the forefront of providing medical aid and support to the border populace. BSF supplied COVID-19 prevention-related medical products, face masks, and sanitisers to the border populace.

BSF works to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 awareness programmes were held on a regular basis all along the Jammu border to raise awareness about the virus. Throughout the year, the BSF Battalions held various Civic Action camps to meet the needs of the border community, providing medical goods, sports equipment, and water coolers, among other things. The border community was also made aware of the drone operations carried out by Pakistani ANEs, and BSF arranged a number of drone awareness programmes with the border population. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with Union Minister Giriraj Singh, inaugurated a retreat ceremony at the Border Out Post (BoP) Octroi on October 2, 2021, in order to enhance tourism in the border area.

57th #BSF Raising Day celebrations



Tug of war competition was organised by @BSF_Gujarat in a fully charged up atmosphere where teams pitted against each other in a test of strength and demonstrated excellent team work. #JaiHind#BSFDay2021#BSFRaisingday #BSFAtJaisalmer pic.twitter.com/R0mPNnl1uH — BSF GUJARAT (@BSF_Gujarat) November 30, 2021

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: PTI)