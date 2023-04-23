BSF Recovers 10 Packets Of Charas From Ibrahim Peer Bet Island Off Gujarat Coast; 27 Packets Recovered In 12 Days

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday said it has recovered 10 packets, each containing one kilogram of charas, from an island off Jakhau coast in Gujarat, taking the number of such packets recovered in the last 12 days from places off the state coastline to 27.

These 10 packets were recovered on Sunday from Ibrahim Peer Bet island, located around 15 km off Jakhau coast in Kutch district, the BSF said in a release.

The contraband was found packed in blue plastic bags with "Afghan product" printed on them, it said.

"This is the sixth recovery since the first such consignment was recovered (off Gujarat coast) on April 12. A total of 27 packets have been recovered in the search operation since then. The packets seem to have washed ashore with the waves from the deep sea and reached the Indian coast," it said.

An official said that the search operation continues and there is a likelihood of more such packets being recovered.