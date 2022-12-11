BSF Recovers 2 AK-47s, Pistols, 4 Rifle Magazines & 4 Pistol Magazines In Punjab's Abohar

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Sunday, December 12, recovered two AK-47 rifles, four rifle magazines, two pistols and four pistol magazines, and cartridges in Punjab's Abohar. This comes just two days after the Sarhali Police Station in Tarn Taran was attacked at around 1 am on December 10.

On December 10, Republic Media Network had accessed the FIR copy in connection with the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Sarhali Police Station in Punjab. The police have registered an FIR against unknown persons under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 3 of the Explosives Substance Act.

Section 307 of IPC has been invoked in this case for attempting to murder nine cops including SHO who was inside the police station at the time of the attack. Section 18 of UAPA has been charged with conspiracy against India while Section 3 of the Explosives Substance Act is charged with endangering life using explosives.

As per the FIR complaint, soon after the attack at the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran, the entire area inside the station was under a thick layer of smoke. The cops found the launcher of the RPG shell on the national highway near the police station, as per the FIR. Fifteen persons have been detained by the Tarn Taran police and Counter Intelligence Wing in the RPG attack case. Notably, both Tarn Taran police and Counter Intelligence Wing are carrying out parallel investigations in this case.