BSF Recovers Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition And 'Made In Pakistan' Bags Near Punjab Border

In a big success for the security forces, Border Security Force troops deployed in the Ferozpur sector of Punjab have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition along the International Border.

“On specific Information provided by Special Task Forces of Ludhiana Police, a joint search operation was launched and during the same forces recovered 02 round-shaped stitched clothes, and plastic green coloured fertiliser bags and upon their subsequent searches, huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered,” an official said.

He added that 5 AK-47 rifles were 'Made in Pakistan' with 10 magazines, 3 US-made Colt with 6 magazines, and 5 Chinese pistols with 10 magazines. “49 ammo of 7.65 mm, 29 of 7.62 mm and 50 of 5.56 mm have to been recovered by forces so far,” he added.

The place where recovery has been made is 650 meters ahead of the fence which shows that the attempt of smuggling was foiled well within the time, thus thwarting the nefarious plan of the adversary.

The recovery clearly establishes a hand of Pakistan as AK47 rifles that have been recovered are Pakistani-made, while fertiliser bags have “made in Sadiqabad” marking. Sadiqabad is a Tehsil in Reham Yaar Khan district of Pakistan’s Punjab province. The fertiliser bags were also carrying approval of Pakistani standards.