BSF Recovers Huge Cache Of Arms Including 3 AK-47 Rifles Near India-Pak Border In Punjab

In a breaking development coming in from Punjab, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully foiled a weapon smuggling attempt from Pakistan after it seized a cache of assault weapons at India-Pakistan border on August 23.

An official statement from the Border Security Force stated that 3 AK-47 rifles with 6 magazines, 3 M3 Rifles with 4 magazines & 2 pistols with 2 magazines have been recovered in the Ferozpur sector of Punjab on Tuesday.

Following the seizure of this huge weapon consignment, an investigation is now underway to determine where the consignment has come from and who was responsible for picking it up in India.

Punjab police seize pistols, cartridges from villages near India-Pakistan border

Along with Jammu and Kashmir, the state of Punjab is also seeing a steady surge in weapon smuggling cases from across the border.

Earlier this month on August 10, Punjab police had seized four imported pistols during a search operation at villages near the India-Pakistan border. In a statement issued, the Amritsar rural police said it has rounded up four people.

During a search operation at Lopokey, Manjh and Kakad villages, the police team seized four imported pistols along with 140 cartridges, the statement said.

The operation was carried out after a drone was seen at Manjh and Kakad villages on 9 August.

In March, the BSF troops deployed in Ferozpur had recovered another huge cache of arms and ammunition, just 650 meters away from the India-Pakistan border.

“On specific Information provided by Special Task Forces of Ludhiana Police, a joint search operation was launched and during the same forces recovered 02 round-shaped stitched clothes, and plastic green coloured fertilizer bags and upon their subsequent searches, huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered,” an official said.

He added that 5 AK-47 rifles were 'Made in Pakistan' with 10 magazines, 3 US-made Colt with 6 magazines, and 5 Chinese pistols with 10 magazines. “49 ammo of 7.65 mm, 29 of 7.62 mm and 50 of 5.56 mm have to been recovered by forces so far,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)