BSF Recovers Pakistani Drone In Punjab's Amritsar, Third Incident In Less Than A Week

As instances of Pakistani drones infiltrating Indian territory continue to be reported from the border regions, the Punjab Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a Pakistani drone in Amritsar on Sunday.

On December 25, at around 07:40 PM, the alerted BSF troops deployed at the border in Punjab heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object/drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area falling near Rajatal village in Amritsar. As per the drill, the troops tried to intercept the drone by firing. According to the officials, the whole area was cordoned off and police and other sister agencies concerned were informed about the incident.

During the search operation launched by the BSF troops, a drone (Quadcopter) was recovered lying in the farming fields ahead of a border fence in Punjab. It is pertinent to mention that a detailed search of the area is underway as the troops want to ensure that there is no possibility of weapon dropping or dropping of narcotics from the drone.

BSF recovers three Pak drones in less than a week

Notably, this is the third such incident of BSF troops recovering Pakistani drones in less than a week. Earlier on Friday, the BSF troops of the 22 Battalion captured a giant drone-- 6 feet long, with a 25,000 Mh battery capacity, in the Pulmoran area of the Amritsar sector in Punjab, after they opened fire at it and brought it down.

Similarly, on Wednesday, the BSF troops shot down a Pakistani drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. During the initial search, the troops recovered four packets of contraband suspected to be heroin and later recovered 21 packets along with 1 PVC pipe of length 12 feet and one shawl from ahead of border fencing.

BSF steps up border vigil in Punjab

Amid increasing attempts by smugglers to push narcotics and weapons through drones under the cover of dense fog, the BSF troops have stepped up a vigil near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. In the past few months, the drone movements from across the border to drop weapons and heroin into Indian territory have gone up considerably in the past few days in the wake of dense fog enveloping the region. BSF troops have increased patrolling and set up checkpoints to thwart any bid by smugglers, a senior BSF official said.

According to Punjab Police officials, the movement of over 200 Pakistani drones had been recorded near the International border this year.