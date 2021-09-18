BSF Saves Life Of Villager Near IB In Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday saved the life of a villager who was bitten by a poisonous snake near the International Border (IB) in Jammu, officials said.

Sami Chaudhary and Subhash Kumar, both residents of Bega village, were cutting grass in a field near Khatmaria border post when the cries of Chaudhary attracted the attention of the BSF guards manning a post nearby, the officials said.

They said the BSF personnel immediately rushed to the scene and found that Chaudhary was bitten by a poisonous snake.

The villager was given first aid and shifted to a local hospital where his condition is stated to be “stable”, the officials said, adding the locals appreciated the timely action of the troops in saving a precious life.