BSF SDG Calls For Effective Domination To Meet Cross-border Challenges On Jammu Frontier

BSF Western Command Special Director General (SDG) Y B Khurania on Saturday visited troops along the International Border (IB) here and encouraged them to carry out excellent work in effective domination to thwart any challenge from across the border.

Khurania, who is currently on a tour of the Jammu frontier, visited border areas of Akhnoor and R S Pura here and reviewed the security situation along the IB, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

Accompanied by BSF Inspector General, Jammu Frontier, D K Boora, Khurania was briefed by sector and battalion commanders on the ground and was shown overall BSF deployment and domination of the area.

He was also briefed about border management aspects of BSF battalions deployed in the area wherein the local border population is assisted in terms of regular civic action programmes and border area medical camps, the spokesperson said.

He said the BSF SDG visited various border outposts and witnessed the operational preparedness of field formations.

During the visit, Khurania Interacted with ground troops and applauded their professional acumen in safeguarding the IB in stringent conditions relentlessly.

The BSF SDG encouraged the troops to carry on their excellent work in effective domination of the border to thwart any challenge from across the border, the spokesperson said.

Later in the evening, Khurania addressed a ‘Prahari Sammelan’ and lauded the Jammu frontier for maintaining the highest degree of professionalism in dominating the border effectively.

Earlier on Friday, the BSF SDG visited the IB in the Samba sector and reviewed the security measures taken by the force.

Khurania arrived here on a three-day visit to review the security situation along the Jammu frontier on Friday.

Immediately after his arrival on September 14, the BSF IG gave a detailed presentation to Khurania covering all critical aspects of border security and domination along the borderline in Jammu, the BSF spokesperson said.

Boora described the general security scenario in the area of operation, including the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects along the IB, he said.

Khurania visited the Samba sector where he was briefed about the recent threats being faced by the BSF in the area, ranging from tunnelling and cross-border smuggling.

A special emphasis was given to the threats posed by drones coming from across the border, the spokesperson said.