BSF Seizes 47 Kg Heroin, Arms And Ammunition Along India-Pakistan Border In Punjab

The Border Security Force on Friday seized 47 kgs of heroin along with arms and ammunition at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. An encounter broke out between the security forces and the Pakistani smugglers along the border near the Kartarpur corridor. A BSF jawan was injured in an exchange of fire.

The BSF foiled a major smuggling attempt by the Pakistani smugglers from Chandu Wadala post in Gurdaspur. According to BSF, an encounter broke out at about 5.15 AM on Friday when the BSF jawans observed movement near the fence and open fire. The smugglers backed by Pakistani rangers also retaliated and one jawan was injured with a bullet injury in the exchange. However, the Jawan has been reported to be stable now.

Following the encounter, the BSF troops seized 47 yellow plastic covered packets of heroin. This is a major bust as the drugs seized value up to Rs 200 crores in the international market. Apart from this, the forces also recovered two pistols, some live ammunition, 4 magazines of AK 47 and seven packets of opium. It is important to mention that there were apprehensions by the intelligence agencies regarding the possibility of the Kartarpur corridor being used for anti-India activities.

The major bust and encounter show Pakistan’s attempt to push drugs and arms into Punjab through the borders. It is also noteworthy that the smuggling effort comes only days ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. The attempt to smuggle can be seen as a show of desperation by Pakistan to destabilize Punjab ahead of the elections.

BSF recovers 8 kg heroin dropped via drones

In a crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, the BSF had earlier recovered 8 kg of heroin from the International Border area near Punjab's Amritsar district on January 20. According to the officials, the drugs were dropped via drone close to the border security fence a night before. The troops conducted searches after detecting drone movement in the sector and recovered Quadcopter, Model - DJI Phantom 4 PRO from the fields.

In the photos accessed by Republic, a pouch was seen attached to the drone using threads, indicating that goods were dropped using the aerial device. This had come only a week after the BSF recovered 22 kilograms of heroin from Punjab's Ferozpur in three separate incidents. Thwarting the attempt by Pakistan-based smugglers to push narcotics and ammunition inside the Indian territory, the troops seized arms and ammunition including one pistol along with a magazine and eight live cartridges from the district.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD/ PTI