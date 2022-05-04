BSF Seizes Pakistani Fishing Boat In Gujarat's Bhuj; Fishermen Manage To Flee

Border Security Force officials seized a Pakistani boat in the Bhuj area, BSF Gujarat informed. Taking advantage of the marshy area, the fishermen fled leaving an engineless boat, in which nothing suspicious was found, it added.

BSF Gujarat stated that the Border Security Force Patrol immediately reached the spot near border pillar (BP) no 1158 when the movement of a Pakistani fishing boat with 3-4 fishermen was identified in the Harami Nala area. They managed to flee from the scene into Pakistani territory taking advantage of the marshy land. However, BSF personnel were able to capture the engineless country made Pakistani fishing boat in the Indian territory near BP no 1158.

After the recovery of the boat, apart from fishing equipment, fish and fishing nets, nothing objectionable was found, neither from the boat seized nor from the area where the boat was seized, said BSF Gujarat.

BSF BHUJ SEIZES A PAK FISHING BOAT IN HARAMI NALA AREA



On 04th May 2022 at 1115 am, BSF Bhuj patrol, patrolling near BP no. 1158 in #HaramiNala area noticed the movement of a Pakistani fishing boat with 3-4 Pakistani fishermen. The party reached the spot immediately. (1/1) pic.twitter.com/s9D1K3vHt7 — BSF GUJARAT (@BSF_Gujarat) May 4, 2022

Earlier in the day, BSF Gujarat also tweeted about the recovery of suspected 8 kg contraband (Charas) from the Kundibet area of Gujarat, which had flowed into the Indian side from Pakistan via the sea. The BSF, Coast Guard and the Police said similar contraband packets were seized earlier as well.

Major drug haul in Pipavav

Notably, on April 29, just a day after the drug recovery from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, Rs 2,080 crore worth of heroin was captured at Gujarat's Pipavav port, said DGP Ashish Bhatia. The boat in which the drug was found was from Pakistan and the main culprit was from Afghanistan's Kandahar.

The heroin was mixed in water and then laced in jute bags that were inside cartons, said DGP Bhatia.

"One team had been sent to Delhi and Muzaffarnagar. We took action in coordination with NCB and 4 accused have been rounded up. One accused, Haider, used to make packets of 1 kg. The NCB Team has already recovered drugs from the Shaheen Bagh area. 102 kg of heroin has been recovered from the Punjab-Pakistan border as well. These are all linked with each other. We are interrogating the accused for further details," DGP Bhatia informed.

