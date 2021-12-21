BSF Shoots Dead Pakistani Intruder At International Border In Punjab's Gurdaspur

Alert forces of the Border Security Force (BSF), shot dead a Pakistani intruder at the international border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector. According to sources, he had crossed the border and the BSF personnel intercepted his movement and a search operation is currently underway along the international border. In addition, the sources also informed that the operation was carried out in the wee hours of Tuesday during the patrol.

One Pakistani intruder shot dead by the Border Security Force along the Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur sector when he crossed over to the Indian territory at 6.45 am this morning: BSF — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Earlier on Monday, the BSF had apprehended a Pakistani national. He was captured in Punjab’s Dera Baba Nanak area. The forces also recovered Pakistan currency, mobile phone and earphones along with a phone charger. The incident took place near Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan. Recently, the Punjab police had recovered a tiffin bomb and four hand grenades from the international borders of Gurdaspur district.

Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in Jammu

Similarly, the BSF has also shot down a Pakistani woman intruder along the international border here, an official said on Monday. Deputy Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) S P S Sandhu said alert troops neutralized the intruder in the RS Pura sector on Sunday night.

"The BSF troops noticed suspicious movement and warned the intruder many times not to cross the IB but the intruder kept running towards border fencing aggressively," Sandhu, who is the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of BSF, Jammu, said.

He said alert BSF troops fired and neutralized the intruder near BSF fencing inside the IB and thwarted the infiltration attempt.

With PTI inputs

