BSF Shoots Down Drone Carrying Heroin Worth ₹10 Crore Near Rajasthan Border

The BSF troops shot down a drone carrying two kg of heroin worth Rs 10 crore near the Indo-Pak border in Sriganganagar district.

Press Trust Of India
The smugglers had come to receive the parcel in the night and managed to escape in the dark. (Image: Twitter/@BSF_Rajasthan)


The Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot down a drone carrying two kg of heroin worth Rs 10 crore near the Indo-Pak border in Sriganganagar district, officials said on Saturday.

The BSF jawans, during patrolling on Friday night, heard a drone flying in the Gharsana border area of the district. They fired indiscriminately at the drone and it crashed, BSF DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathore said on Saturday.

Two packets of heroin were recovered, he said. Rathore said the smugglers had come to receive the parcel in the night and managed to escape in the dark. The suspects are being searched based on intelligence inputs, he added. 

