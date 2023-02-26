BSF Shoots Down Drone In Punjab, Thwarts Another Pakistani Infiltration Bid

Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday, February 26, foiled another Pakistani infiltration bid by shooting down a drone along the international border in Punjab. According to sources, the BSF troops deployed at the border discovered the drone after they heard a buzzing sound coming from the Pakistani side in Shahjada village of India.

According to BSF officials, the drone was recovered around 2.11 am on Sunday. The BSF personnel fired more than 50 rounds of fire to shoot down the aerial vehicle. After the drone crashed into the Indian territory, the security forces seized the same for further investigation.

“BSF troops deployed at the border, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near Shahjada village of Amritsar district on February 26," the official BSF statement read.

The BSF officials have also launched an investigation to find out the purpose of the drone, whether it carried a drug or a weapon consignment. Investigations are also underway to expose Pakistani drug peddlers' connections in India.

Repetitive incidents of infiltration bid

The incidents of drones entering Indian territory from across the border have increased in recent times. The border areas of Ferozepur, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, and Amritsar in Punjab have been the most highly targeted zones.

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed his concerns on Sunday, February 26, over the failure of law and order in Punjab. He said, "The law and order situation in Punjab is horrible. If they (Punjab Govt) are not able to handle it then the Government of India will have to take charge. There are drones getting caught every single day, I think Centre must see it."

Recently, the BSF personnel shot down a drone entering India from across the international border. The incident was reported on February 8, after which an investigation into the matter was launched.

Since January 2022, over 250 drones have been spotted entering India from across international borders, of which 22 have been shot down by the Indian security forces.

The number of incidents of drones delivering drugs, guns, explosives, and ammunition from Pakistan has increased in Punjab as around 254 drones were seen starting in January 2022, and the BSF shot down 22 of them.