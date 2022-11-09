BSF Shoots Down Pakistan Drone At Punjab Border, Search Ops On; 4th Incident In 1 Month

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday shot down a Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector.

The incident happened on November 8 at around 11:25 pm, BSF Jawans belonging to the 136 Battalion deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object/drone entering the Indian territory from the Pakistan side in the area near Village Gandu, Kuilcha District of Ferozepur.

In an immediate response to thwart the incursion, the troops shot at the drone and took charge of it. The seized drone is a Hexa-Copter drone model DJI Matrice 300 RTX. The area has been cordoned off and the police along with concerned sister agencies informed that a search of the area has been launched.

It is pertinent to mention that, in the last month this was the fourth Pakistani drone shot down by the forces at the Punjab Border.

Third Incident in Last 1 month

On October 18, a Pakistani drone carrying suspected narcotics has been shot down by the BSF troops along the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar, an official said on Tuesday.

"Troops of 183rd battalion deployed at border heard buzzing sound of suspected flying object/drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area falling near Chhana village in Amritsar district. As per drill, the troops tried to intercept the suspected flying object by firing. Bullet hit the drone due to which it fell down on the ground," the BSF spokesperson said

On October 16, a quadcopter carrying about 2.5 kgs of suspected narcotics was later recovered from the incident area. Another quadcopter Pakistani drone was intercepted on October 13-14, in the Gurdaspur sector of Punjab.