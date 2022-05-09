BSF Shoots Down Pakistani Drone In Amritsar Carrying Nearly 10 Kgs Of Suspected Heroin

On Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier troops shot down a drone coming from the Pakistan side in the Amritsar border area and brought it only to find out that it was carrying packets suspected to contain Heroin in a bag. Informing from its official Twitter handle, BSF Punjab Frontier said that they recovered 9 packets from the Pakistani drone which they shot down earlier on Sunday, informing further that these packets are suspected to have Heroin weighing 10.67 kilograms.

"Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak & brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be #Heroin (10.670Kgs) in a bag were also recovered," BSF Punjab Fortnier tweeted from their official Twitter handle.

09/05/2022#Amritsar @BSF_Punjab Frontier#BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak & brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be #Heroin (10.670Kgs) in a bag were also recovered.#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/MhAsr9omw3 — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) May 9, 2022

BSF shot down Pak's made in China drone

Last month on April 29, BSF troops shot down a Pakistani drone while it was entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in Dhanoe Kalan village in Punjab's Amritsar Sector. The quadcopter recovered by BSF is a 'Made in China' DJI Matrice - 300 drone. The BSF personnel heard a buzzing sound at around 1.15 am on April 29 of a flying object entering from the Pakistani side into the Indian territory. Troops tried to intercept the object by firing and bringing it down.

"Whole area was cordoned and Police & concerned sister agencies were immediately informed. Furthermore, an intensive search of the depth area was carried out & at around 6:15 am, troops recovered a black coloured Quadcopter, “Made in China”, Model-DJI Matrice - 300” near Dhanoe Kalan," BSF informed in a statement.

BSF announces Rs 1 lakh reward for information on 'smuggler' drone in Punjab

Earlier, BSF's Punjab Frontier announced Rs 1 lakh cash reward on the information of drones involved in the smuggling of contraband and arms from across the border in Punjab. This decision was taken amid the heightened activities of drones in the Punjab International Border for the smuggling of narcotics and weapons.

“Of late, drones are being frequently used by anti-national elements for smuggling of contraband and arms from across the border in Punjab. BSF Punjab Frontier requests the general public to inform the BSF Punjab Frontier about the details of persons using Drones for smuggling of contraband/ arms from Pakistan to India,” BSF Punjab statement said.

BSF Punjab released two numbers on which information regarding drones being used for smuggling of drugs can be provided. “Any details can be provided on these numbers: 9417809047 and 0181-2233348,” the statement added.