BSF Shoots Down Pakistani Drone In Punjab's Tarn Taran, Foils Drug Smuggling Bid

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled another drug smuggling bid on Friday (July 21) when they hit down a Pakistani drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran. The damaged drone has been recovered by the BSF personnel from the agriculture fields of Mastgarh village in Tarn Taran district of border state .

According to the information shared by the BSF, the recovered drone was a quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK model. The BSF and Punjab Police jointly carried out operations in the border areas and villages to verify the role of insiders in cross-border drugs smuggling.

The BSF troops and local police are also searching the area for a suspicious drugs consignment dropped by the drone that was recovered in damaged condition.

"BSF and Punjab police are jointly working to break the chain of Pakistani drug smugglers in Punjab. Joint operations are being carried out with fruitful results. Both agencies are focusing on on-ground support to Pakistani drug smugglers and trying to identify the people receiving the drugs consignments in Punjab," stated Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Chauhan.

More than 50 drones have been shot down by BSF along the International Border with Pakistan in Punjab in the last few months. These drones have been used to smuggle drugs, contraband along with arms and ammunition.