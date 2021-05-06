BSF Shoots Down Pakistani Intruder Sneaking Into India Via J&K's Samba Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday shot down a Pakistani intruder who was attempting to enter Indian territory in the wee hours of the morning through the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector.

The incident occurred after the security forces intercepted the movement of an intruder near the border at 2.30 AM on the intervening night of May 5-6. A search operation was launched to hunt down the person. Even after he was detected by the BSF, the intruder continued to move and did not stop even after being challenged by the troops. Ultimately he was shot dead at around 100 meters inside the border near Regal Post.

The incident comes days after Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement and resorted to unprovoked firing in the Samba sector on May 3. Violating the agreement, Pakistani rangers had targetted the BSF at 6 AM and resorted to unprovoked firing.

“Today morning Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing at 0615 hrs in Ramgarh sector on BSF patrolling party ahead of fencing. No loss or injury to own troops,” BSF said in its statement.