BSF Shoots Down Pakistani 'rogue' Drone Along Punjab Border; Falls In Pak Territory

A "rogue" drone entering into India from Pakistan along the International Border in Punjab has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday, a force spokesperson said.

Press Trust Of India
The drone "fell down in Pakistan territory across the IB (International Border)", he said.

The incident took place during the intervening night of February 7-8 near border post 'Babapir' in Amritsar sector of Punjab.

BSF troops fired upon the rogue drone and deployed all counter-drone measures. As a result, the rogue drone, which was returning to Pakistan, fell down in Pakistan territory across the IB, the spokesperson said.PTI NES DV DV

