BSF Shoots Down Pakistan's 'Made In China' Drone In Amritsar; Area Cordoned Off

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Friday shot down a Pakistani drone while it was entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in Dhanoe Kalan village in Punjab's Amritsar Sector. The quadcopter recovered by BSF is a 'Made in China' DJI Matrice - 300 drone.

The BSF personnel heard a buzzing sound at around 1.15 am of a flying object entering from the Pakistani side into the Indian territory. Troops tried to intercept the object by firing and bringing it down.

"Whole area was cordoned and Police & concerned sister agencies were immediately informed. Furthermore, an intensive search of the depth area was carried out & at around 6:15 am, troops recovered a black coloured Quadcopter, “Made in China”, Model-DJI Matrice - 300” near Dhanoe Kalan," BSF informed in a statement.

Earlier this month, BSF recovered 4 kg of heroin dropped by a drone along the border in Havelian village of Tarn Taran district.

BSF announces Rs 1 lakh reward for information on 'smuggler' drone in Punjab

BSF's Punjab Frontier on Wednesday announced Rs 1 lakh cash reward on the information of drones involved in the smuggling of contraband and arms from across the border in Punjab. This decision was taken amid the heightened activities of drones in the Punjab International Border for the smuggling of narcotics and weapons.

“Of late, drones are being frequently used by anti-national elements for smuggling of contraband and arms from across the border in Punjab. BSF Punjab Frontier requests the general public to inform the BSF Punjab Frontier about the details of persons using Drones for smuggling of contraband/ arms from Pakistan to India,” BSF Punjab statement said.

BSF Punjab released two numbers on which information regarding drones being used for smuggling of drugs can be provided. “Any details can be provided on these numbers: 9417809047 and 0181-2233348,” the statement added.

BSF statement further noted, "The person, whose information will lead to the arrest of the involved persons/personnel along with the seizure of the drone will be rewarded by BSF Punjab Frontier with Rs One Lakh only. Identity of the person providing info will be kept secret."