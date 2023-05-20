BSF Shoots Down two Pakistani Drones Along International Border In Punjab

Two suspected Pakistani drones were shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday night as the UAVs attempted to enter India crossing the International Border in Punjab, a spokesperson of the force said.

Both incidents were reported from the forward areas of the Amritsar district.

The first drone, a black quadcopter of "DJI Matrice 300 RTK" make, was recovered from Udhar Dhariwal village in Amritsar district, the BSF spokesperson said on Saturday.

BSF troops intercepted this unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by firing around 9 pm on Friday, he said.

The second drone, a quadcopter of the same "DJI Matrice RTK 300" make, was recovered from Rattan Khurd village in the same district after troops fired at it around 9:30 pm, the spokesperson said.

In the second case, two packets attached to the drone containing 2.6 kg of suspected heroin were also recovered, he added.