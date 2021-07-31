BSF Shoots Down Two Pakistani Intruders Along The Ferozepur Border Of Punjab

The Border Security Forces (BSF) on late Friday evening shot down two Pakistani intruders along the international border in the Ferozepur sector. The BSF troops in Ferozpur took the action after they observed a suspicious movement of intruders sneaking inside the Indian territory. Meanwhile, the troops ordered them to stop but they continued their approach without paying any heed to repeated warnings from the Indian security forces. Subsequently, they were fired upon as the intruders continued to cross the border fence. The bodies have been recovered and an investigation to identify the intruders is going on.

It has been suspected that the intruders were trying to smuggle arms or drugs through the Punjab border as it has become a common spot for Pakistan to conduct illegal operations. Last month, during an interview Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar had revealed that the security forces are currently focusing on bringing down the narcotics activity which is smuggled by Pakistani terrorists in Delhi and Punjab. The money that they get through this gets distributed amongst local terrorists and it is the biggest challenge for us, added IGP Vijay Kumar.

Suspected Pakistani drones shot down

Apart from the drugs, and terrorist activities from Pakistan, India is currently facing another threat which is drone attacks from the neighbouring country. A day ago, suspected Pakistani drones were spotted hovering in three locations in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to BSF officials, three unidentified lights were spotted simultaneously over Bari-Brahmana, Chiladya, and Gagwal near the international border around 8.30 PM on Thursday, July 29. The alert security forces fired upon the drones after which they disappeared. Drone activity has increased after the June 27 airbase attack.

BSF shoots down Pakistani intruder

Nearly a month ago, the Border Security Force (BSF) had shot dead a Pakistani intruder in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized nearly 27 kgs of narcotics worth Rs 135 crores from the border area. The intruder who was shot by the force was said to be involved in smuggling drugs to India. Since the ceasefire, Pakistan has been shifting focus from weaponry to pushing drug activities in India.