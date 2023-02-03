Last Updated:

BSF Shot Down Pakistani Drone, Fourfold Spike In Infringement Incidents

BSF personnel "shot down" a Pakistani drone that had strayed into BOP Rear Kakkar's area of command in the Amritsar Sector (Punjab).

Simran Singh

In another incident of infringement into the Indian airspace on February 3, observant BSF personnel shot down a Pakistani drone that had strayed into BOP Rear Kakkar's area of command in the Amritsar Sector (Punjab).

The incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. The drone was recovered early this morning from between the border fence and the zero line. Additionally, the drone was used to recover a packet of illegal material.

Further investigations are underway.

Infringement incidents in Indian airspace

Earlier on January 31, a Pakistani drone was seen flying close to the 58 BOP of the BSF's Adia station. The drone dove when shots were fired at it. Search operations were carried out where the drone was sighted.

There has been a fourfold increase in the number of drones delivering drugs, guns, explosives, and ammunition that have been observed in Punjab from Pakistan.


Around 254 drones were seen starting in January 2022, and the BSF shot down 22 of them. 67 drones were spotted last year. According to sources, BSF troops shot at these drones 226 times out of the 254 that were seen. Up to 22 drones were shot down and taken captive (nine were shot down, and another 13 fell due to various reasons).

