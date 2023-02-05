BSF Shot Down Pakistani Drone In Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, Seizes Six-kilogram Narcotics

As instances of Pakistani drones infiltrating Indian territory continue to be reported from the border regions, Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled yet another drone intrusion attempt from Pakistan's side in Rajasthan's Sriganganar sector.

The alerted troops of BSF achieved success during a joint operation carried out in close coordination with Rajasthan police in the Srikaranpur area of the Sriganganagar sector on the India-Pakistan International Border (IB). As per the officials, the BSF personnel shot down the drone on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, soon after it crossed the International Border to smuggle narcotics into Indian territory.

Following this, the search operation was launched and one Pakistani drone and two bags containing six packets of suspected narcotics weighing approximately 6 kilograms have been recovered by BSF troops.

“During the intervening night of February 3-4, 2023, alert BSF troops deployed on Indo-Pak International Border in General area Srikaranpur of Sector Sriganganagar, in a Joint Ops with Police shot down a Pakistan drone which entered into India side of IB to smuggle Narcotics,” said the BSF in a statement.

This comes a day after a Pakistani drone was shot down in Punjab's Amritsar. According to the officials, a drone coming from the Pakistani side was shot on the intervening night of February 2 and 3 at about 2.30 AM which had intruded in the area of responsibility of Border Outpost Rear Kakkar in Amritsar Sector. The BSF troops recovered the drone near the border fence and zero line, and a packet of 5 kg heroin was also recovered with the drone.

(With inputs from ANI)