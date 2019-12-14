BSF Soldiers Participate In 15-day Cleanliness Drive In Odisha

The Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers showed their support to Narendra Modi Government’s Swacch Bharat Mission by participating in a Swacchata Abhiyan (cleanliness drive) which was organised for fifteen days, from December 1 to December 15. They brought brooms and cleaning baskets along for the Swachhata Abhiyan near Khandagiri.

As many as 250 BSF jawans participated in the cleanliness drive from the Khurda headquarters in the state.

BSF Inspector-General Asitav Mohanty told ANI, "It is a message to make our society clean under the banner of Swachhata Abhiyan. If you throw dust outside then it will come back to you. Everyone needs to join hands to clean India."

"We have conducted Swachhata Abhiyan here to clean our society and environment," Hardeep Pal, BSF DIG told ANI.

The troops are also raising awareness about the importance of cleanliness and sanitation in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts apart from putting in efforts to clean the area themselves, promoting and contributing for this noble cause of environmental conservation.

Previous cleanliness drives by BSF

The BSF has organised many cleanliness drives before. A BSF dog was in the news early in October this year for participating in a cleanliness drive. The dogs roamed around with small dustbins in their mouths, educating the surrounding public not to litter the ground and other public places.

The BSF had organized a Swacchata Pakhwada last year during the same time (December 1-15) in Tripura, where they conducted a cleanliness drive in all campuses of the BSF and surrounding areas. Organizing events like these (Swatchhta Pakhwada, Tree plantations etc.) have become a staple for the Border Sentinels.

The BSF has undertaken various initiatives like -

Community Area Adoption

Distribution of Dustbins (Blue & Green)

Systematic Waste Disposal Plan (Segregation of Organic and Inorganic Waste)

Community Awareness on Cleanliness & Plastic Free Environment

Display of “Swachhata Message” through banner posters and hoardings

“Shramdan Drives” for Green and Clean area by BSF troops and their families

Tree Plantation in BSF Campuses.

The BSF population has also actively participated in hygiene campaigns. They also indulge in activities like drawing & painting competitions, slogan writing, creative writing and essay writing competitions carried out at various BSF locations and headquarters. The Cleanliness drives by BSF battalions also include cleaning at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), railways stations, schools in remote areas, national highways. These initiatives should be adopted by all sections of society.

(With Inputs from ANI)