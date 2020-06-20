BSF Says 'major Terrorist Attack' Averted After Pak Drone With Weapons Was Gunned Down

Shooting down the Pakistani hexacopter (drone), which was carrying weapons, by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Kathua district is a major achievement as they would have likely been used to carry out a major terrorist attack, according to Inspector General (IG) BSF, NS Jamwal on Saturday. BSF on Saturday morning shot down a Pakistani spy drone at the border outpost (BoP) Pansar along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The BSF official said that an M4 (US-made) carbine machine gun, ammunition and seven grenades have been recovered from the hexacopter.

"The patrolling party of BSF from BoP in Pansar saw a hexacopter coming into Indian territory from Pakistan side. After it entered 200-250 metres into our territory our party fired on it and brought it down. After being brought down an M4 US-made weapon semi-automatic carbine, 60 rounds of ammunition, two magazines and seven grenades were recovered from it," Jamwal said at a press conference.

"The hexacopter itself weighs close to 18 kilograms and it was carrying a payload of 5-6 kg. The majority of the hexacopter parts are Chinese made," he added. Further investigation of this incident is being carried out by Jammu and Kashmir police, according to the official.

READ: Centre hits out at 'mischievous interpretation' of PM Modi's comments on LAC faceoff

READ: China reiterates sovereignty claim on Galwan valley; accuses Indian Army of crossing LAC

BSF Shoots Down Pakistan Spy Drone

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday morning shot down a Pakistani spy drone at the border outpost (BoP) Pansar along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. According to reports, the Pakistan spy drone which was carrying weapons was spotted in the area of responsibility (AoR) of BoP Pansar, Hiranagar of the BSF at around 5:10 AM.

Sources reported that SI Devender Singh fired around rounds and shot down the drone 250 meters inside the Indian territory on the Indian side of the International Border (IB). Further, multiple weapons including a highly sophisticated rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds, and seven grenades have been recovered by the security forces.

READ: Amit Shah gives befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi, shares message of injured soldier's kin

READ: Pakistan-origin man convicted of terrorism in US faces charges in 26/11 Mumbai attacks