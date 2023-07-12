BSF Thwarts Gold Smuggling Bid Along India-Bangladesh Border In Tripura

In its fight against cross-border smuggling activities along the India-Bangladesh International border, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel posted in Tripura carried out a special operation and recovered four packets containing gold biscuits worth over Rs 70 lakh.

“The BSF received specific intelligence regarding the smuggling of gold within the area of responsibility of 69th battalion of BSF at BOP BN Das Para. Promptly acting on the information, BSF troops were alerted and deployed at the location,” stated the BSF release.

According to the official release, the seized gold weighs around 1165 grams and 705 milligrams worth Rs 70,44,325. “The disposal of seized gold has been done as per procedure,” it added.

Arms recovered by BSF in Odisha

In another operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) on July 11 recovered a huge cache of explosives from Gampakonda forest near Marigetta village in the Malkangiri district of Odisha, officials said.

According to the officials, a Naxal arms dump was detected during a search operation in the area, which was launched after receiving specific information. The cache comprised electric detonators, gelatin sticks, whistles and hand grenades.