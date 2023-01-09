BSF Thwarts Pakistani Drone Intrusion Bid Near International Border In Punjab's Gurdaspur

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with Punjab Police officials foiled another drone intrusion bid at the international border in the Gurdaspur sector of Punjab. A Pakistani drone tried to enter the Indian territory late Sunday night, January 8. The drone was detected by BSF troops following the standard operating procedure in the area. Sources said that BSF troops fired about 74 rounds at the drone to take it down.

According to sources, the drone sortie was spotted twice in the area by BSF officials. At around 9:35 pm, officials detected a drone entering the Indian territory and at 10:15 pm, they succeeded in taking the drone down.

#BREAKING | Another Pak drone intrusion foiled by BSF last night. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/2v1bT3zG2b — Republic (@republic) January 9, 2023

Notably, searches are being conducted in the area by the Punjab Police and BSF troops. Around 22 villages near the Gurdaspur sector are under the scanner of Border Security Force officials. Searches are underway to ascertain the kind of consignment that the drone was supposed to deliver in the Indian territory.

Earlier on Saturday, January 7, the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) through a joint operation busted a cross-border narcotics ring. According to sources, around 31 kg of heroin was seized by the police and two people have been arrested in the drug smuggling case. The police, along with the BSF, is carrying out a drive to break the chain of the handlers who have been receiving heroin consignments being sent into India.