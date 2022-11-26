BSF Thwarts Pakistan's Infiltration Attempt; Shoots Down Pak Drone At Punjab's Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday night shot down a Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Amritsar sector.

The incident happened on late November 25 night when BSF Jawans belonging to the 144 Battalion deployed at the forward area heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object/drone entering the Indian territory from the Pakistan side. In an immediate response to thwart the incursion, multiple rounds were fired by the troops in a bid to bring down the drone. The jawans then seized the drone and the senior officials of the BSF including the DIG of Amritsar range arrived on the ground to carry out the inspection.

This is a customised made drone that was used by Pakistan to push Narcotics weapons into Indian territory. The security officials have launched a search operation across the area.

This comes two days after the Jammu & Kashmir police along with the special operations group recovered one suspicious package on November 24, in the field near Chhani Manhasan in the Vijaypur area of J&K's Samba. Upon inspection of the package which was dropped by a Pakistani drone, the J&K police seized one steel Improvised Explosive Device (IED), two pistols, 4 magazines, several batteries, and a watch from the package. They also recovered cash of around Rs 5 lakh from the package dropped in Samba.

Pak Infiltration Bid Caught On Camera

On November 25, Pakistan's nefarious attempt to infiltrate terrorists on the Indian side has been caught on camera wherein two intruders could be seen near the Indo-Pakistan International border in Punjab's Pathankot area. The infiltration bid was captured by the Border Security Force's (BSF's) thermal camera installed there.

According to the officials, at around 07:00 PM on Friday, when there was dense fog in forward areas of the Pathankot district of Punjab near, the BSF's thermal camera installed on the Indo-Pakistan International border recorded the movement of two Pakistani intruders. Republic TV has exclusively accessed Pakistan's infiltration bid near the border in Punjab, wherein the two intruders are seen trying to sneak into the Indian territory.

Notably, there was an exchange of fire between Pakistan's terrorists and BSF when the former started firing at the troops to which the brave troops of the Border Security Force retaliated. After spotting the intruders near the border area in Pathankot, senior BSF officials including DIG carried out a search operation in the area concerned till 02:00 AM Saturday. However, owing to the darkness, the search operation was halted after that. Notably, the searches would resume with the first light of day.