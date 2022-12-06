BSF Thwarts Pak's Infiltration Bid In Punjab's Tarn Taran; Seizes Drone With 2.5 Kg Heroin

In a major breakthrough, the security forces foiled a major infiltration bid as a drone was captured along the Punjab International border.

The Border security forces (BSF) thwarted Pakistan's drone-dropping attempt in Kalia village of Punjab's Tarn Taran area on Monday night. A narcotics consignment carrying 2.5 kg of heroin was recovered. Notably, the drug seized is worth over Rs 10 crore in the international market. The security officials have launched a search operation across the area.

(In Pic: 2.5 kg of heroin seized)

Illicit drone cases mounting at Punjab Border

In the past few weeks, Pakistan has been making multiple attempts to enter Indian territory in a bid to spread Narco-terror. On December 4, Punjab police in a joint operation with the BSF seized a drone along with three kilograms of heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. Taking to Twitter, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, "Carrying on the special drive against trans-border smuggling networks, Tarn Taran Police and BSF, in a joint operation have recovered a quadcopter drone with 3 kg heroin during a search in an area of PS Valtoha, Tarn Taran."

On December 2 and 3, BSF foiled another Pakistani attempt to drop weapons and narcotics using a drone along the Punjab border. Before this, a hexacopter drone equipped with modern technology and packets containing heroin weighing 5 kilograms from a field near the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran.

On November 29, Jammu police seized a drone that was flying near a vital installation in the city, and on November 28, the Border Security Force neutralised a drone infiltration attempt along the border in Punjab's Amritsar and shot down a Pakistani drone. On November 25, the BSF shot down a Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Amritsar sector.

Interestingly, in February, the Central government banned the import of drones, the new rule, however, came with certain exceptions. These include the import of drones required for research purposes, educational purposes, and defence and security, which has been approved by the government but on the condition that they will import the drones only after due clearance.