BSF Thwarts Smuggling Attempt In Jammu; Pushes Back Drone From Pakistan

Foiling yet another smuggling attempt by Pakistan, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday pushed back a drone along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu. The drone was spotted entering Indian territory at around 12:45 AM and a dozen rounds of bullets were fired at the aircraft forcing it back to the Pakistan side of the border. This is the second time a drone attack has been averted by the BSF this month. Two weeks ago, the BSF had pushed back two manned aerial vehicles from Pakistan in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

Top sources informed that the first attempt was intercepted by BSF personnel at about 1:30 AM while the second drone's entry was hampered at 2:10 AM on February 5.

BSF resorted to heavy rounds of firing upon witnessing intruders' movement from the Pakistan territory in the Samba sector.

Amid the dense fog and almost zero visibility, Pakistan took advantage of the possibilities and allegedly attempted to transport a heavy chunk of narcotics via drones, sourced informed. However, the attempt was thwarted by BSF soldiers.

Repeated infiltration attempts keep BSF forces on alert

With repeated attempts of infiltration across the Line of Control (LOC) and the international border (IB), security troops have remained on alert continuously to deflect any kind of suspicious entry into the Indian territory. Apart from the international borders, several JeM and LeT terrorists are also being killed in encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, while cordon and search operations are actively being carried out for busting terrorist hideouts in the valley.

Apart from the border areas, BSF is also regularly patroling the waterways for foiling any suspicious activity. In this regard, the BSF caught a Pakistani national on January 31 from the Gulf region of Kutch district in Gujarat during patrolling at the border.

Earlier this month, Border Security Force's personnel claimed to have killed three Pakistani intruders in Jammu and further recovered a huge amount of narcotics. As informed by the BSF, the three Pakistan infiltrators were trying to enter the Indian territory in Jammu's Samba sector when the BSF personnel posted over there shot them down.