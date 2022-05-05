BSF To Lodge Strong Protest Note To Pakistan Over 'terror' Tunnel Found On Indo-Pak Border

The BSF announced that they will send a strong protest note to Pakistan after a Pakistani tunnel was detected just 150 meters away from the International Border of India and Pakistan in the Chak Faquira area of the Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir by the Border Security Force (BSF) yesterday.

Addressing a press briefing over the detection of a tunnel near the India and Pakistan international border area, Inspector General (IG) BSF, Jammu, DK Boora said that green coloured sandbags were used to seal the tunnel and avoid detection by security forces. IG congratulated his commanders and troop for finding the tunnel and foiling terror plans. "With the detection of this tunnel, BSF Jammu has foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terrorists to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath Yatra," IG BSF, Jammu said.

"The tunnel is 150 metres long with a 2ft opening. And the texture, nature of the soil, it seems like it has been freshly constructed," IG BSF DK Boora told reporters. When asked about the connection between Sunjwan terrorists and the newly discovered tunnel in the Chak Faquira area, he said, "Investigation is still underway and no solid proof has been found whether the Sunjwan terrorists came from this tunnel. From our investigation as of now, we have no evidence that from where they came from. It is still a matter of investigation."

He further added, "Search is still one. We had found nearly 11 tunnels in this border area as of now." Speaking about the difference between earlier found tunnels and the new one in the Chak Faquira area, IG BSF said, "We got sandbags similar to those that we used to get. But this time they made sure that there is no marking on the bags. Earlier we used to get sandbags with markings that indicated they can from Pakistan."

He further added that BSF will lodge a protest to Pakistan and send a strong protest note regarding the same.

BSF discovers cross border tunnel used by terrorists

The security forces located the tunnel after a special checking exercise was carried out by them. The BSF, as well as the J&K police, are stationed in the area and further investigation is underway. According to Republic's on-ground reporter, the forces are now digging the said tunnel further to find how it was carved by the Pakistani side and how deep it goes.

On April 27, BSF launched a massive anti-tunnel drive at the international border in Jammu. The drive was launched to thwart any possible infiltration attempts by Pakistan-backed terrorists via the international border in Samba. A special anti-tunneling drive has been launched in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts to determine if any tunnel exists across the border. BSF jawans deployed at the Jammu International Border are on high alert and participating in the anti-tunnel drive in a synchronized manner.

It is significant to mention that the two suicide bombers of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group sneaked into India and then they attacked a CISF bus, killing an Assistant Sub-inspector in the Sunjwan area of Jammu on April 22. The officials are currently probing whether the terrorists used the tunnel in the Samba district to cross to Jammu and Kashmir.