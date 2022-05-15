Last Updated:

BSF Tripura Foils Smuggling Bid By Seizing 20 Kg Ganja, Rs 2.29 Crore Worth Items; 2 Held

Tripura unit of BSF seized valuables worth Rs 2.29 crore and arrested two smugglers after foiling a smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh border.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Tripura

IMAGE: @BSF_Tripura - TWITTER


The Tripura unit of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized valuables worth ₹ 2.29 crore and arrested two smugglers after foiling a smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh international border. 

The BSF issued a statement: "BSF troops gave a big jolt to the trans-border smugglers by successfully seizing a huge quantity of contraband items, besides 20.5 Kgs Ganja, rescued 29 cattle heads having combined seizure value worth ₹ 2,29,33,241 along with ₹ 10,500 Bangladeshi Taka. Two smugglers have also been apprehended in two different operations."

Special Joint-Operations to nab the smugglers

The custody of the apprehended smugglers – Madhu Data (55 years) and Pranam Majumdar (35 years) –and the mobile phones recovered from them was given to Manu Bazar police station in South Tripura. Additionally, the seized vehicles have been handed over to the customs department for further investigation. 

READ | Pakistan tunnel detected by BSF 150 meters away from International Border

In another big catch, the BSF on May 14 seized a huge quantity of assorted garments valued at ₹ 2.22 crore and apprehended 2 suspects. 

"During wee hours of May 14, on specific Intelligence input the troops of BOP Srinagar, Ex-109 Bn BSF conducted a special joint operation along with Police and successfully recovered a huge consignment of 102 bundles containing assorted clothing items along with one van, one motorcycle and three mobile phones having total seizure value amounting to ₹ 2,22,98,000 from a godown in South Tripura's Sabroom", added BSF.

 

Another crackdown by BSF Tripura was on the intervening night of May 14 and 15, "Vigilant Troops of #BSF #Tripura rescued cattles, seized Ganja and other contraband items having combined seizure worth of ₹ 6,35,241/- in different operations at Indo-#Bangladesh International Border."

BSF repels Pakistani drone

Pakistan attempted twice to infiltrate its drones into the Indian side of J&K. In the first incident, a drone was spotted in Chechwal village of Samba district on (May 13) Friday night. The drone came from and went back to the Pakistani post - Akram near Indo-Pakistan International Border.

READ | BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Amritsar carrying nearly 10 kgs of suspected heroin

In another incident, BSF foiled the attempt of Pakistani drones to enter Indian territory on the International Border in the Arnia sector of Jammu. The drone was pushed back by BSF troops after firing eight rounds at it.

READ | Assam: Amit Shah visits India-Bangladesh border; lauds BSF soldiers for their alertness
READ | Two drones from Pakistan spotted; one pushed back by BSF
READ | J&K police recover drone from Satwari; BSF continues to foil Pak's attempt to drop drones
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND