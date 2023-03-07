The Border Security Force (BSF) troops celebrated Holi on the India Pakistan International Border in the Samba sector.

Social media platforms have been flooded with videos of BSF jawans dancing and exchanging sweets.

Notably, the BSF which is positioned near the international border with Pakistan is referred to as the first line of defense.

“We’re having a Holi party. Locals have joined in the celebrations while we are in the area. Every festival is celebrated by them when they visit us. While we are among them, we don't feel too far from home. We would like to encourage everyone to enjoy the festival carefreely,” said an army officer.

Even though there was fun, the border watch was maintained nonstop. Following the brief celebrations, the BSF jawans resumed their patrols.

Last time Republic Day

Along with celebrating Holi, the BSF and Pakistan Rangers also celebrated India's 74th Republic Day at several outposts along the international border in Jammu.

BSF Inspector General D K Boora unfurled the tricolour on the occasion and conveyed his warm wishes to all 'Seema Praharis' serving at the International Border and the LoC and their families. He also recalled the supreme sacrifices of BSF troops.

The festival of colors

Holi, a Hindu festival also known as the festival of colors celebrates spring, love, and new life. Some families hold religious ceremonies, but for many Holi is more a time for fun with dancing, singing and throwing of powder paint and coloured water.

Holi notably celebrates the Hindu god Krishna and the legend of Holika and Prahlad.