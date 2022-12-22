BSF Troops Foil Drone Incursion Bid In Punjab's Ferozepur; Smugglers Manage To Flee

The BSF troops shot down a Pakistani drone at about 2000 hrs in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Wednesday morning, December 21. The troops recovered the drone from the farm on Thursday morning at 8:00 am. The contraband smugglers, however, managed to flee away taking advantage of the dense fog in the area.

Later, the BSF troops cordoned off the whole depth area and the escape routes around that place at the night and in the morning.

During the initial search, BSF troops recovered four packets of contraband suspected to be heroin and later recovered 21 packets along with 1 PVC pipe of length 12 feet and one shawl from ahead of border fencing. Further search is in progress to recover contraband.

The Border Security Force meanwhile has stepped up a vigil near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab amid increasing attempts of intruding by smugglers to push narcotics and weapons through drones under the cover of dense fog.

A Punjab Police officer in a statement to ANI said the movement of over 200 Pakistani drones had been recorded near the international border this year.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows visibility in Amritsar, located around 30 km away from the border gate, was around 25 km on Wednesday morning. IMD predicts dense fog-like conditions will prevail in several parts of North India for the next few days.

“INSAT 3D RAPID Satellite imagery shows a continuation of Dense fog layer from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East UP across Haryana. Gray circled cloud patch, over central parts of West in UP, is Medium and High clouds associated with middle tropospheric level westerly trough and the fog layer lies below it,” IMD tweeted.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) further said, “Visibility (meter) recorded at 0530 hrs IST today: Amritsar -25, Bhatinda-0, Ganganagar-25, Ambala-50, Bareilly-25, Bahraich-50, Varanasi-50”.

Image: ANI