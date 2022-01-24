BSF Troops On High Alert Along India-Pakistan Border Ahead Of Republic Day: IG DK Boora

Ahead of the Republic Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops that have been deployed along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert, informed BSF Inspector General DK Boora on Monday. IG Boora informed that the BSF personnel are on high alert following a threat of "anti-social elements" who will likely create trouble on Republic Day.

He asserted that the force had already sounded a two-week-long heightened vigilance along the border. In addition, he also revealed that the troops have begun anti-tunnel operations along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu frontier. The BSF IG also maintained that the force is ready to meet all challenges to foil any nefarious design.

"The BSF is ready to meet all challenges to foil any nefarious design. There is input that anti-national elements are likely to create trouble but we are on high alert along the border and in the hinterland (to foil their designs)," he said.

Overall, security has been beefed up in the Union Territory ahead of Republic Day in order to ensure that smooth and peaceful functions take place. Speaking to Republic Media Network, the top-ranking officer informed that from Kashmir to Pathankot, security forces are on high alert to thwart any possible terror attempts by miscreants. Citing intel inputs, he stated that there are possibilities of terrorist attacks during the important occasion. The official added that India's soldiers - from Army, Police to CRPF and other security agencies - are ready to deal with every kind of pressure and to foil the plans of terrorists and miscreants.

As it stands, the forces are conducting routine cordon and search operations in parts of Kashmir. Additionally, CCTV cameras have also been installed in different markets to monitor the overall situation and security forces are keeping an eye open for the possible movement of terrorists through drone cameras.

As a part of the security measures, identity cards and vehicles are being searched by Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police personnel on all major highways, including Kupwara-Srinagar and Baramula-Srinagar. Meanwhile, in the Southern part of Kashmir, forces have been conducting random checking of vehicles and passengers at different locations in order to maintain a peaceful environment during Republic Day celebrations.

Image: PTI