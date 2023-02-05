BSF Troops Recover Heroin In Punjab's Fazilka

More than two kg heroin was recovered by troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) from a field near village Ghurmi in Punjab's Fazilka district, an official of the force said on Sunday.

BSF personnel noticed some suspicious item lying in the field at around 8 pm on Saturday. During the search, they found three packets of narcotics (2.256 kg heroin) wrapped in a white polythene, said the official.

