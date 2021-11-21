BSF Troops Seize 6 Kg Heroin Near Indo-Pak Border In Punjab's Fazilka; One Apprehended

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday seized 6.060 kg of the suspected heroin from Abohar in Punjab's Fazilka district near the Indo-Pakistan border. According to BSF, narcotics is worth around Rs 30 crore in the international market.

The 10 packets of the narcotics substance were recovered near the Punjab International Border. One suspect has been apprehended. "ON 21st Nov’ 2021 at about 0555 hrs, vigilant BSF troops detected suspicious movement of Pak smugglers ahead of border fencing, in the area of responsibility of BOP Jhangar of 181 Bn BSF, Sector Abohar. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, troops challenged and fired upon the smugglers in self-defence.," BSF said in a statement.

"During the search operation, 05 Pkts contraband suspected to be heroin were recovered ahead of the border fence and another 05 Pkts were recovered on the home side of the border fence. (Total – 10 packets, Total weight – 6.060 Kg). Blood strains were detected ahead of the border fence. Also, one suspected Indian National was apprehended from the home side behind the border fence along with a motorcycle," it added.

BSR recovers Heroin worth Rs 55 crore near the Indo-Pak border

Earlier this month, the BSF had recovered 11kg of heroin worth Rs 55 crore in the Abohar sector. The narcotics substance was found in the agriculture field on the Indian side.

"Border Security Force troops, while conducting operational duties on border recovered contraband item suspected to be Heroin (Gross weight - appx 11 Kgs) from the agricultural field on the home side of BS Fence," BSF had said.

While security forces have launched a crackdown on drugs, Pakistan has resorted to aerial drones to smuggle narcotics and arms into the Indian side. Last month, heroin worth Rs 6 crore was seized from Amritsar near the international border. Previously, similar techniques were adopted to drop arms in Jammu and Kashmir's Sounjana area.

Last month, the Union Home Ministry had extended BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab, Assam and West Bengal going them authority to conduct searches, arrest suspects in-depth inside the state. Now, the border guarding force can venture up to 50 km inside these states.

Image: PTI/Republic World