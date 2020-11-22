BSF Uncovers 150m Long Pak Tunnel In J&K Used By Slain JeM Terrorists To Enter India

As security forces continue the crackdown on the infiltration bids across the Line of Control (LoC), the Border Security Forces (BSF) on Sunday uncovered the tunnel used by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, who were planning a 26/11-type attack, to enter India. The four terrorists neutralized by forces in Nagrota had used the 150-metre long tunnel uncovered by BSF which opens up in the Narowar district of Pakistan. Forces have also discovered sandbags with Pakistani markings along the hidden tunnel in the Samba district.

Army launches joint search operation

A Pakistani drone was spotted near Line of Control in Mankote area of Mendhar sector of Poonch district. A joint search operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army in the area. This is the third Pakistani drone spotted in Jammu and Kashmir border in last 24 hours, sources said.

This comes as India on Saturday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest with him over attempts by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of local elections there.

READ | 3rd Pakistani Drone Spotted In 24 Hrs In J&K; Police & Army Launch Joint Search Operation

JeM terrorists neutralized in Nagrota

Security forces neutralized 4 JeM terrorists on Thursday morning in an encounter near Ban toll plaza in Jammu's Nagrota at the Jammu and Kashmir highway. The terrorists hiding in the truck were intercepted by Jammu and Kashmir Police at 4:30 am. The encounter lasted for over four hours and all four terrorists were eliminated. Forces recovered a huge cache of ammunition from the truck in which the terrorists were travelling. This included AK series rifles, 11 grenades, 3 pistols and RDX to carry out explosions in the valley.

READ | Masood Azhar's Brother Abdul Rauf Asgar Was Tasked To Carry Out Repeat Of Pulwama: Sources

IG Jammu Mukesh Singh indicated that these terrorists were planning a big attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He also added that the terrorists were trying to disrupt the upcoming DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Due to the strong anti-infiltration grid established by the Indian security forces, Pakistan is unable to infiltrate terrorists or weapons into the valley to increase violence levels. Pakistan's ISI has been given an ultimatum to push in maximum infiltrators along with weapons into Kashmir before the onset of winters when the undergrowth/bushes in most infiltration prone areas will die down due to dew & snowfall.

READ | India Warns Pakistan After Security Forces Foil 26/11-type Terror Attack Planned By JeM

READ | Pak Link Confirm As Security Forces Recover Radio Devices Of Terrorists Killed In Nagrota