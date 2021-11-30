BSF Will Never Act As Parallel Police, Says DG Pankaj Kumar Singh Amid Jurisdiction Row

The Border Security Force (BSF) would not function as a rival police force in states where the Centre has expanded its jurisdiction from 15 to 50 kilometres, according to Pankaj Kumar Singh, DG BSF. Singh clarified that the Centre recently expanded the BSF's jurisdiction from 15 to 50 kilometres and gave it new responsibilities. He noted that its authority has only been enlarged in relation to the powers granted to it under the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Passport Act. He said that it is for those who break border entry rules.

"I would like to make clear that in case of any operations conducted by BSF in extended jurisdiction area, the FIR will be registered in a local police station and it will be investigated by the local police station. We are not going to act as parallel police or doing an investigation, it is a misleading fact spread," he said.

The DG BSF went on to say that infiltration is a major problem that has resulted in agitation in Tripura and Assam, as well as demographic imbalance in various districts of Bengal. The BSF's powers under two Acts (the Passport Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Act) have been increased from 15 km to 50 km to combat infiltration, Singh said. He said that the jurisdiction of the NDPS Act, Arms Act, and Customs Act has not been altered. In terms of border security, he stated that the BSF has placed radars and drones for border observation. Floodlights have been erected in roughly 80% of the Pakistan-Bangladesh border area to prevent infiltration during the night, he said. He went on to say that the Indian government spends a lot on border protection.

“Now we are replacing regular lights with LED lights that will further increase luminosity. We have other night vision devices to keep a check on infiltration. We have night vision enabled drones also," he added.

Drones were used to drop drugs and munitions at border crossings; it's difficult to maintain track of such actions, but they're deploying anti-drone equipment to do so, he claimed. Around 3200 persons were detained by the BSF in 2020 for illegally crossing Bangladeshi borders. Singh stated that the BSF has 7500 women personnel, including 139 officers. They are stationed at all border entry points for security and frisking purposes. They sometimes counsel ladies in distress at crossings, in addition to their security responsibilities, Singh added.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is India's border security force on the Pakistan-Bangladesh border. It is one of India's five Central Armed Police Forces and was established on December 1, 1965, in the aftermath of the 1965 War, to ensure the security of India's borders and related affairs. During a war, it plays a variety of active functions. It is the only CAPF with its own fully operational Water Wing, Air Wing, and Artillery Regiment. The Ministry of Home Affairs is in charge of it. The Border Security Force (BSF) has been dubbed India's First Line of Defence.

