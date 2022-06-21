Last Updated:

International Yoga Day | BSF Women Jawans Perform Yoga At India-Bangladesh Border In Tripura; WATCH

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Border Security Force women Jawans performed Yoga at the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura.

Apoorva Kaul
Apoorva Kaul
BSF

Image: Twitter/@BSF


On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the women Jawans of Border Security Force performed Yoga at the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura. The video shared by Border Security Force Tripura on Twitter shows the women jawans in uniform performing Yoga together in coordination at the India-Bangladesh border. 

Meanwhile, the troopers of BSF Tripura Sector Panisagar and its battalions marked the 8th International Yoga Day at various locations in Tripura, including North Tripura, Unakoti, and Dhalai district and on the ridges, pristine valleys of Jampui and Sakhan hills. In the video, the BSF troops can be seen performing Yoga at different places in Tripura. The BSF troops also performed Yoga at Neermahal Palace in Tripura along with Pratima Bhoumik, MoS Social Justice and Empowerment, officials and volunteers. Watch the video here: 

BSF troops in Jammu commemorate International Yoga Day

Observing the occasion, BSF troops in Jammu organised a Yoga session at the FTR HQ under the supervision of Sunita Boora, President of the BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA). The families of BSF troops practised Yoga at the event. Meanwhile, Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS Science and Technology, performed Yoga along with BSF troops at Border out post Octroi at Suchetgarh border. Dr DK Boora, IG BSF Jammu along with 3000 BSF personnel, students and civilians participated in the Yoga session. 

BSF personnel in Rajasthan perform Yoga 

On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, BSF personnel in Rajasthan performed Yoga with great fervour across the state. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat performed Yoga with 500 BSF troops at Sam Sand Dunes in Jaisalmer. Air Force personnel, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Police personnel and civil dignitaries participated in the Yoga session. 

ITBP Jawans mark International Day of Yoga 

Meanwhile, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) marked the occasion of the 8th International Yoga Day on Tuesday, June 21, by dedicating a special patriotic song. The ITBP personnel have been promoting yoga by performing it at different high-altitude Himalayan ranges on India-China borders including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim  and Arunachal Pradesh over the years. 

Inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/@BSF

First Published:
