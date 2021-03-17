BSF's 'Maitri Cycle Rally' To Mark Bangabandhu Birth Centenary Ends In Mizoram, 4000 Km On

Quick links:
The Border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh organised a 'Maitri Cycle Rally' on Wednesday to commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh.
Border Security Force (BSF) organized the 'Maitri Cycle Rally' which was flagged off on 10th January 2021 from Border Out Post Panitar of South Bengal Frontier to strengthen bonds.
During the journey, the 'Maitri Cycle Rally' was welcomed by the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB). Officials at many places all along International Boundary and were given warm applause.
The Chief Guest, Rakesh Asthana, IPS, DG, BSF presented mementos to all the participants of this 'Maitri Cycle Rally' and also to the BGB Officials.
Brig. General Md. Zakir Hossain, Region Commander, BGB conveyed his gratitude for such a great gesture by the BSF at the Centenary Birth occasion of the Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.