BSF's 'Maitri Cycle Rally' To Mark Bangabandhu Birth Centenary Ends In Mizoram, 4000 Km On

Border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh have organised a "Maitri Cycle Rally" on Wednesday to mark the birth centenary of Bangladesh's Father of Nation.

Srishti Goel
Border Guarding Forces
BSF/Twitter

The Border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh organised a 'Maitri Cycle Rally' on Wednesday to commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh.

Maitri Cycle Rally
BSF/Twitter

Border Security Force (BSF) organized the 'Maitri Cycle Rally' which was flagged off on 10th January 2021 from Border Out Post Panitar of South Bengal Frontier to strengthen bonds. 

BGB
BSF/Twitter

During the journey, the 'Maitri Cycle Rally' was welcomed by the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB). Officials at many places all along International Boundary and were given warm applause. 

BSF presented mementos
BSF/Twitter

The Chief Guest, Rakesh Asthana, IPS, DG, BSF presented mementos to all the participants of this 'Maitri Cycle Rally' and also to the BGB Officials. 

BGB conveyed his gratitude
BSF/Twitter

Brig. General Md. Zakir Hossain, Region Commander, BGB conveyed his gratitude for such a great gesture by the BSF at the Centenary Birth occasion of the Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Rakesh Asthana
BSF/Twitter

On the occasion of the culmination of the 'Maitri Cycle Rally' at Border Out Post Silkore, several decorated Border security officers were present including Rakesh Asthana, IPS, Director General (BSF).

