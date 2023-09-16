BSF's SDG Reviews Jammu IB & LOC Security; Border Threats & Counter-Drone Plans Assessed

Quick links:
Y B Khurania, IPS, Special Director General (Western Command) Chandigarh, is on a three-day visit to Frontier Headquaters BSF Jammu to review security on the Jammu International Border.
During the visit, D K Boora, Inspector General, provided a comprehensive presentation covering critical aspects of Border Security and Domination on Jammu International Border & Line of Control.
The IG Frontier described the general security scenario of the area of responsibility(AOR), outlining the deployment pattern of BSF Battalions and their robust domination aspects on complete Jammu IB.
Special Director General BSF visited the Samba border area, where he received briefings on recent threats faced by BSF in Samba, including tunneling and cross-border smuggling activities.