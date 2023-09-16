Last Updated:

BSF's SDG Reviews Jammu IB & LOC Security; Border Threats & Counter-Drone Plans Assessed

Khurania of BSF's Western Command visited Frontier HQ BSF Jammu for a three-day review of security, including assessments on border threats and drone activities

Y B Khurania, IPS, Special Director General (Western Command) Chandigarh, is on a three-day visit to Frontier Headquaters BSF Jammu to review security on the Jammu International Border.

During the visit, D K Boora, Inspector General, provided a comprehensive presentation covering critical aspects of Border Security and Domination on Jammu International Border & Line of Control.

The IG Frontier described the general security scenario of the area of responsibility(AOR), outlining the deployment pattern of BSF Battalions and their robust domination aspects on complete Jammu IB.

Special Director General BSF visited the Samba border area, where he received briefings on recent threats faced by BSF in Samba, including tunneling and cross-border smuggling activities.

Special attention was given to the threat posed by drones from across the border, and SDG BSF was briefed on measures to counter this challenge along with BSF's strategy to cover 'depth areas'.

