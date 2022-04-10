BSF’s ‘Veer Prahrahri motorcycle rally’ reaches Jammu

Jammu, Apr 10 (PTI) A ‘Veer Prahrahri’ motorcycle rally of ‘divyang yodha’ (handicapped warriors) of the BSF reached here on Sunday after covering a distance of 824 kilometres over the past three days, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

After being flagged off from the National Police Memorial in Delhi on April 7, the rally has arrived at Jammu frontier via Abohar and Amritsar, the spokesperson said.

He said the rally will cover the distance of 1,415 kms including different headquarters of the BSF and return to Delhi on April 13.

The team, comprising of 12 riders under the command of Commandant (Training), frontier headquarter, Surinder Singh, including one yodha as a substitute rider of the team, will depart from Jammu frontier to its next destination STC BSF Kharkan camp in Punjab on Monday, the spokesperson said.

He said a warm welcome was accorded to the team by Deputy Inspector General, sector headquarter Jammu, Surjit Singh Sekhon on its arrival at BSF Jammu frontier.

Sekhon applauded the team for its valour and said the rally by divyang yodhas of the BSF has been organised under the aegis of Divyang Skill Development Centre, in continuation of celebration of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

“The warriors participating in the rally have sustained operations related injury during firing, grenade and IED blasts while performing various duties on international border and internal security of this nation,” he said.

The DIG said "Divyang Skill Development Centre” is providing technical training to the ‘divyang yodhas’ of the Central Armed Police Forces for participating in para sports competitions. PTI TAS TAS AQS AQS

